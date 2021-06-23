Wales will have a female boxer at the Olympic Games for the first time this summer after Lauren Price was officially confirmed in Team GB's squad.

The 26-year-old from Ystrad Mynach secured her place by winning the recent Olympic qualifying event in Paris.

In 2019 she won gold at the World Championships and European Games. The middleweight is also the reigning Commonwealth Games champion and world number one.

Price won kickboxing world titles as a teenager and played international football for Wales before switching to boxing in 2014.