After 30 successive wins, British featherweight Josh Warrington suffered his first professional defeat when he was beaten by Mauricio Lara in February. On Saturday, they fight again at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Before the rematch, Warrington sat down with BBC Sport to discuss his mentality, physicality, and motivation.

Listen to the fight on BBC Radio 5 Live, and follow all the action on the BBC Sport website & app.