Watch: Eddie Hearn gives insight into Anthony Joshua's current mindset
Steve Bunce sits down with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie at York Hall in London before the much-anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.
In this clip, Hearn talks in-depth about Joshua's preparation and current mindset. Keep a look out all week for more clips from 'The Final Say' on the BBC Sport website, app and social platforms.
Listen to the fight on BBC Radio 5 Live, and follow all the action on the BBC Sport website & app.