'A massive day for boxing and Olympic sport' - Conlan reacts to Rio 2016 report

Michael Conlan has described the independent investigation which found that an informal bout manipulation system existed in amateur boxing at the Rio 2016 Olympics as a "massive day for boxing and Olympic sport".

The Belfast fighter was denied a second Olympic medal when he lost to Vladimir Nikitin in his bantamweight quarter-final, a result which is among 11 "deemed suspicious" in the report's findings.

"I never expected this report to be done. I think if I hadn't said what I said then this probably wouldn't have happened," he said.