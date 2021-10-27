Olympic middleweight boxing champion Lauren Price says she is excited about her future in the sport as she weighs up a number of offers to turn professional.

The 27-year-old from Ystrad Mynach has won Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth titles as an amateur. She says she is now going to decide whether to continue as an amateur or sign a professional deal.

On Wednesday Price was named winner of the inaugural 'Olympian of the Year' award - voted for by the public - in the 2021 National Lottery Awards.