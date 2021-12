Before Dennis McCann's fight against Juan Jose Jurado on Saturday, the third episode of Born To Brawl visits him and his family at home in Kent, giving insight into how he got into boxing, life as a traveller, and his ties with Tyson Fury, who has tipped him to be a future world champion.

