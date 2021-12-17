WARNING: This video contains flashing images

Heavyweights Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora weigh in for Saturday night's rematch in Manchester.

Former world champion Parker from New Zealand beat Briton Chisora, 37, via a split decision in May, despite being knocked down in the opening 10 seconds.

Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app from 22:00 GMT on Saturday 18 December