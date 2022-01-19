It keeps the legacy alive - Joe Calzaghe keen to honour father Enzo
Joe Calzaghe says he is keen to honour the legacy of his father Enzo as he returns to boxing.
Calzaghe, who retired in 2009 undefeated with a record of 46-0, was trained by Enzo for his whole career.
Enzo died in 2018 and Calzaghe says he is keen to honour his dad as he returns to boxing with a management company set-up with his friend and another former world champion boxer, Darren Barker.
Barker says he and Calzaghe "are like professors or astronauts," when it comes to boxing knowledge.