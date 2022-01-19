Joe Calzaghe says he is keen to honour the legacy of his father Enzo as he returns to boxing.

Calzaghe, who retired in 2009 undefeated with a record of 46-0, was trained by Enzo for his whole career.

Enzo died in 2018 and Calzaghe says he is keen to honour his dad as he returns to boxing with a management company set-up with his friend and another former world champion boxer, Darren Barker.

Barker says he and Calzaghe "are like professors or astronauts," when it comes to boxing knowledge.