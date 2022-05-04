Wales and Great Britain boxer Rosie Eccles says she is dreaming of a summer of success after finally overcoming nerve damage in her arm that left her fearing for her career.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury just weeks before the original Olympic qualifying event in London in March 2020. She lost her opening bout and her only shot at Tokyo had gone.

Eccles, who won Commonwealth silver in 2018, told BBC Sport Wales she was in chronic pain throughout 2020.

But she is now back to full fitness before this year's World Championships and Commonwealth Games.