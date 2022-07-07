Belfast's Caoimhin Agyarko invites BBC Sport into his exhausting training camp in preparation for his light-middleweight debut against Poland's Lukasz Maciec on the undercard of Saturday's Derek Chisora v Kubrat Pulev fight.

Promoter Matchroom produced this video for BBC Sport to show the level of training required to be a professional boxer.

Listen to commentary and follow live text updates on Chisora vs Pulev on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app on Saturday, 9 July from 22:00 BST.