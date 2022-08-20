IBF super-featherweight champion Joe Cordina says Welsh boxing is going from strength to strength.

The 30-year-old from Cardiff points to the record medal haul at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with two gold medals, one silver and three bronzes surpassing the previous best of one gold, two silvers and three bronzes in 1958.

But Cordina, who as an amateur won Commonwealth bronze at Glasgow 2014 and gold at the 2015 European Championships, also warns that boxers should build as big a profile as they can during their amateur career and not rush into the professional ranks.