American boxer Mikaela Mayer says women's boxing is "here to stay" as she prepares to put her WBO and IBF super-featherweight titles on the line in a unification fight against WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner.

The bout is part of an all-female card at the O2 Arena on Saturday, 10 September.

You can listen to the action on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds app.