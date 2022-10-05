Conor Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn tells BBC Sport that Benn is "not suspended" by the British Boxing Board of Control, but the board needs to be "comfortable" before the fight with Chris Eubank Jr can take place.

This comes after The British Boxing Board of Control says Saturday's fight between Benn and Eubank Jr is "prohibited" after Benn, 26 returned an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug".

READ MORE: Boxing board 'prohibits' Benn v Eubank Jr fight