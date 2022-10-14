Claressa Shields says rival Savannah Marshall has ridden on her "coat-tail" for a decade, since the Briton beat her in an amateur fight back in 2012.

The pair will meet again this week ahead of their highly anticipated bout on Saturday to become undisputed middleweight champion of the world.

Follow from 19:30 BST on 5 Live Sports Extra, with main event from 22:00 on BBC Radio 5 live.

WATCH MORE: Who did it best? Shields and Marshall imitate each other