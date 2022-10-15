Two-time undisputed champion Claressa Shields says she will knock out Savannah Marshall in their middleweight title fight on Saturday, because it "means more to her" than her opponent to achieve "the impossible".

Follow from 19:30 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with main event from 22:00 on BBC Radio 5 Live.

