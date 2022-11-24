Dillian Whyte talks to BBC Sport about the devastating recent loss of his best friend's son, who was shot and killed in London.

Whyte reflects on his own turbulent upbringing, having previously been shot and stabbed himself, and describes gun crime in the city as a "mess" that is "ruining lives".

Whyte takes on American Jermaine Franklin on Saturday at the OVO Arena in Wembley.

Listen live from 22:15 GMT on Saturday 26 November on BBC Radio 5 Live, and the BBC Sport website & app.