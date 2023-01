BBC Sport goes 12 rounds with Liam Smith before his fight against Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday. Who are his Liverpool icons, why is he called 'Beefy' and where did he meet Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg?

Listen to live commentary of Smith v Eubank Jr on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds on Saturday from 20:00 GMT. Main event from 22:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live.