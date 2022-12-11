Leigh Wood relives knocking Michael Conlan out in his "fight of the year" from 2022, before getting back in the ring this weekend against Mexico's Mauricio Lara in Nottingham.

Listen live: Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara on Saturday, 18 February on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 GMT; live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT.

