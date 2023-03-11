A boxer with a prosthetic leg has called on the sport's authorities to allow him to fight in amateur bouts.

Matt Edwards, from Havant in Hampshire, has so far been refused permission by Boxing England over concerns his prosthetic gives him an advantage.

The 24-year-old said the ruling ended his dream "before it's even started".

England Boxing said it was "investigating potential options for inclusive competitions" but that its decision had followed its safety rules.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

