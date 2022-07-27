British & Commonwealth champion Nathaniel Collins has 'added name to history books'
Nathaniel Collins says he has added to Scotland's rich boxing history by adding the British featherweight title to his Commonwealth crown.
The Scot, 26, floored England's James Beech Jnr with a huge body shot in the seventh round in Glasgow to extend his professional record to 12-0.
It marked an impressive return for Collins 10 months after he injured his hand in his Commonwealth title retention against Jacob Robinson.