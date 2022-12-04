Heavyweight boxer Ricky Gorman, a relative of Tyson Fury, tells the story of his path into the sport and his roots in the travelling community, including pride for his uncle, bareknuckle legend and 'King of the Gypsies' Bartley Gorman.

