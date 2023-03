Anthony Joshua says he won't make the mistake of underestimating Jermaine Franklin, and has to view him as "one of the fiercest lions in the jungle" in their fight on Saturday 1st April.

Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app of Joshua's return from 21:00 BST on Saturday, 1 April.