Natasha Jonas tells her story, including what it took to come back and win three world titles at 37. She visits her grandmother in Toxteth, Liverpool, where she grew up, and explores how her family has produced so many talented athletes, including England forward Nikita Parris.

Fight archive courtesy of Boxxer.

WATCH MORE BORN TO BRAWL

SHANNON COURTENAY - From binge drinking and obesity to world champion

SAVANNAH MARSHALL - Why the boxer dropped Mayweather for Team Fury

THE HAMEDS - Prince Naseem Hamed's sons are turning professional