British heavyweight Daniel Dubois says he is ready to "prove to the world" he is the best as he prepares to fight Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

Usyk 36, will defend his WBO, WBA (Super) and IBF titles against big underdog Dubois, 25, in Wroclaw, Poland.

Follow live text commentary of Usyk v Dubois from 20:00 BST on Saturday, 26 August on BBC Sport website and app.