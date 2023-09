Boxer Liam Smith demonstrates how to throw a left hook to the body - one of his favourite shots - before his rematch against Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday.

Follow live text commentary of Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2 from 21:00 BST on Saturday, 2 September on BBC Sport website and app.