Who are Liam Smith's Liverpool icons, why is he called 'Beefy' and where did he meet Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg?

BBC Sport goes 12 rounds with Smith to find out. The Liverpudlian fights Chris Eubank Jr in their rematch on Saturday in Manchester.

Follow live text commentary of Smith v Eubank Jr 2 from 21:00 BST on Saturday, 2 September on BBC Sport website and app.