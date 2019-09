British canoeist Paul Wycherley tells BBC Sport's Ollie Williams his victory over Olympic champion Tim Brabants at Dorney Lake, Windsor was one of the "toughest" races of his career.

Brabants, who became the first Briton to win gold in the kayak discipline at Beijing 2008, was forced into the race-off after a run of poor form and illness.

Wycherley is now favourite to qualify for London 2012 at the World Championships in Hungary from 18-21 August.