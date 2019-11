Hop on board with British sprint canoeist Paul Wycherley as he kayaks across the English Channel in record-breaking time.

Wycherley, 25, set a new record of two hours and 28 minutes for the crossing from Dover to Cap Gris Nez in France, shaving 31 minutes off the previous best, set by his coach - Athens 2004 canoeing bronze medallist Ian Wynne - four years ago.

The Guildford paddler had ideal conditions for the expedition, which was followed by BBC Sport's cameras.