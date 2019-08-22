Watch: ‘Topless Tongan' has tough canoe debut

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua endures a difficult start to his canoe sprint career after struggling to get into position at the start line for his K1 200m race at the World Championships in Hungary.

Taufatofua completed the race in last place in 58.19 seconds, 24.22 seconds behind Serbia's race winner Strahinja Stefanovic (22.97).

The 35-year-old, who competed in taekwondo at Rio 2016 and cross-country skiing at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, is aiming to become the first athlete in the modern era to compete at three Olympics in three completely different sports.

