Watch the BBC's Commonwealth Games preview film, designed to showcase the sporting prowess and determination of the 4,500 athletes who will be in action.

The 20th Commonwealth Games kick off at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Wednesday 23 July.

People from 71 nations will be in the city to watch 18 different sports across the 12 days of competition.

Find out how you can watch the 2014 Commonwealth Games on the BBC here.

Available to UK users only.