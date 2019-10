Team England swimmer Siobhan-Marie O'Connor speaks to BBC Points West about dealing with expectations at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.

At 16, O'Connor became the youngest swimmer selected for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, when she finished 21st in the 100m breaststroke.

But after winning three races at the British International Meet in Manchester in June, she is being tipped as a medal contender in Glasgow.

Bath's O'Connor starts her campaign in the 200m freestyle on Thursday.