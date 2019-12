England's Fran Halsall earns her second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games with a superb swim in the women's 50m butterfly, setting a British and Commonwealth Games record of 25.20 seconds.

"I swam a bit faster than last night and it's another personal best so I can't complain," said Halsall.

Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace of the Bahamas took silver while Halsall's team-mate Amy Smith was just outside the medals in fourth.

