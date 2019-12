Max Whitlock is the pick of the English gymnasts as they record an impressive score of 133.806 from their opening three apparatus in the team finals.

The 2014 European gold medallist was in great form in the floor, pommel horse and rings to leave himself top of the individual all-around qualification standings.

In his strongest event, the pommel horse, he beat team-mate and Olympic silver medallist Louis Smith with a score of 15.733.