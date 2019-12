England edge closer to the semi-finals with a 70-24 win over Trinidad & Tobago in Pool B at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Leading 27-12 at half-time, England increased their dominance in the second period, scoring 23 fourth quarter points, their highest of the tournament so far.

After a narrow defeat to pool leaders Australia, England look set to face defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Available to UK users only.