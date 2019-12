Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford poses for photos with fans at Hampden Park, despite the best efforts of an official to usher him away.

After qualifying for Wednesday's men's long jump final, Rutherford spends time meeting fans and continues to dodge the steward to keep signing autographs.

Speaking afterwards, Rutherford praises the Glasgow crowd and says "it's lovely to try to give back a little bit" by interacting with fans.

