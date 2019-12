Defending Commonwealth champion Dai Greene of Wales fails to qualify for the Glasgow 2014 400m hurdles final after finishing fifth in his semi-final.

The 28-year-old has been hampered by a string of injuries this season and at one point it looked unlikely he would compete in Glasgow.

BBC pundit Colin Jackson describes the run as heroic while Green admits he just "ran out of steam" towards the end of the race.

