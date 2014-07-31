Northern Ireland middle distance runner Katie Kirk improves her personal best by 0.15 seconds as she finishes sixth in her 800m semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Holywood athlete's time of 2:02.63 was not enough to secure a place in the final but a strong closing 100m saw her move up two places at Hampden Park.

The 22-year-old, a member of the Queen's University club, had recorded a time of 2:03.00 in her heat to qualify.