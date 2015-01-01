Relive all the action from the afternoon session of the boxing on day nine of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Highlights include England's Nicola Adams' victory over Canada's Mandy Bujold while Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh sees off Pinki Rani of India to guarantee at least Commonwealth Games silver.

Michael Conlan won his bout with Welshman Sean McGoldrick when it was halted because of the Northern Irishman's cut.

