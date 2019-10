Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt delivers a cheeky message to BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan shortly after steering his country to victory in their 4x100m heat.

Bolt claims he heard the presenter say "they are enjoying the Games without (Yohan) Blake and me", before insisting he is "a fun person" and giving a jig to the camera.

Logan replied that she actually said the Games were "okay without him and now he's here it's better, obviously it's better".

