Tom Daley has mixed fortunes in the men's 10m platform preliminary round, going from bottom of the standings after two dives to top by the finish.

Daley once again struggled with his back 2.5 somersault, 2.5 twists routine which scored him just 37.8, but his last three dives moved him to to the top of the standings for Saturday's final.

England's Matthew Dixon, who is 14 years old, just 4ft 11in tall and weighs under six stone, finished 11th out of 12 divers.

