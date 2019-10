English 14-year-old diver Matthew Dixon receives plenty of support from the Commonwealth Games crowd while competing in the men's 10m platform final.

Dixon's best dive came on his fourth attempt, an inward three-and-a-half somersault which scored 81.60, before finishing ninth with a total score of 366.15.

Dixon hails from Plymouth, just like 10m platform winner Tom Daley.

