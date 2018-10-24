English Commonwealth and world champion Ben Proud is controversially disqualified after winning his 50m butterfly heat in what would have been a Commonwealth Games record time of 22:84 seconds.

Proud appealed against the decision but the disqualification was upheld.

"Unfortunately before the start signal I was judged to have moved my leg and the referee deemed this enough for a disqualification," he said.

"I really wanted to come into the competition to retain both my titles and to have that opportunity taken away in the first heat is heart breaking."

