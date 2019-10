England's Ali Jawad wins bronze in the men's Para-powerlighting lightweight division at the Commonwealth Games - and treats us to an early contender for celebration of the Games.

Nigeria won gold and silver, to continue their dominance of the sport, as Roland Ezuruike beat team-mate and defending champion Paul Kehinde to the title.

