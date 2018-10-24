England's Harry Tanfield seems surprised when his coach tells him he is in gold medal position in the men's individual time trial - he eventually finished second behind Cameron Meyer of Australia.

Tanfield, 23, joined his brother Charlie, 21, who won gold in the individual pursuit and silver in the team pursuit in the velodrome, as a Commonwealth Games medallist.

