England's Harry Tanfield takes silver in the men's individual time trial

England's Harry Tanfield seems surprised when his coach tells him he is in gold medal position in the men's individual time trial - he eventually finished second behind Cameron Meyer of Australia.

Tanfield, 23, joined his brother Charlie, 21, who won gold in the individual pursuit and silver in the team pursuit in the velodrome, as a Commonwealth Games medallist.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day six of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: 'Fantastic sportsmanship' - England beat Scotland to reach semi-finals

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

