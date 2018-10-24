Scotland's Hawkins collapses in marathon

Scotland's Callum Hawkins collapses just over one mile from the end of the marathon at the Commonwealth Games before being taken to hospital.

A Team Scotland statement said: "We are pleased to report he is sitting up and speaking with his dad and Team Scotland medical staff. He is undergoing further tests as a precaution and we all wish him a speedy recovery."

