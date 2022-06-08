Triple Paralympic and seven-time world champion Aled Sion Davies is looking to "complete the set" of titles when he represents Wales at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Davies admits he "underestimated his opponent" as Dan Greaves beat him to Commonwealth gold in the men's F42/44 discus at Glasgow 2014.

Since then Davies has won every major shot put title, but picked up a discus again after Tokyo to have one more crack at the one gold he has never won.