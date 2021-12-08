BBC Sport Wales meets identical twin boxers Garan and Ioan Croft, as they prepare for the Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-olds from Crymych in Pembrokeshire, who fight at different weights, began boxing in Cardigan when they were eight. Before that they would spar around the kitchen table.

Both brothers are on Great Britain's elite boxing programme and this summer they are targeting gold for Wales in Birmingham.

