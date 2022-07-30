Seaward and Scullion ninth and 10th in marathon

Northern Ireland men's marathon hopefuls Kevin Seaward and Stephen Scullion reflect on a tough marathon course as they finish ninth and 10th at the Commonwealth Games.

Seaward looked in some discomfort as the finish after his "right hip, right glutes and quad area seized up at about 35 kilometres".

"I thought I was going to start running in circles.....my body just wouldn't come with me," said twice Olympian Seaward.

"I just kept waiting to feel good and it just never happened," added Scullion, who like Seaward represented Ireland at last year's Tokyo Olympics.