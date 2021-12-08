Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher says is targeting gold after his impressive opening win at the Commonwealth Games.

Gallagher overcame a "tricky opponent" in Eswatini's Zweli Comfort Dlamini to make the last 16 of the division as he produced a classy display of boxing to earn a unanimous verdict.

"That's not even half what I can do. It was all about getting the first fight over. I'll get progressing better and better fight by fight."