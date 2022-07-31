Commonwealth Games: Gold medal 'more of a relief' says James Ball
Para-cyclist James Ball says winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games is a "relief" after three successive silver medals.
Ball and pilot Matt Rotherham finally got the better of rival Neil Fachie of Scotland, who was assisted by Lewis Stewart.
The Scottish and Welsh tandems have battled it out regularly, with Fachie claiming his fifth Games gold ahead of Ball on Friday.